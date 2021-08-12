Ask the Expert
Early childhood center coming to Donaldsonville

Early childhood center coming to Donaldsonville
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early childhood education makes a big impact on kids’ achievements later in life, according to officials.

“This issue impacts everybody at some point in time,” John Diez, chief administration officer for Ascension Parish said.

“Early childhood education is foundational for helping children to get a good start on their social and emotional development particularly in rural communities with very young children so that they come to school ready to learn,” Cynthia Dicarlo, executive director, of LSU’s Early Childhood Education Institute said.

In Donaldsonville, a new program hopes to close some of the gaps in learning.

“If you did a root cause analysis of all of Donaldsonville’s problems- everything from unemployment to crime to education, all of it starts with the fact that these kids start kindergarten behind grade level,” Diez said.

The Ascension Parish council is working with several agencies, including LSU’s early childhood education institute, to get the program started.

“It’s a really exciting time for early childhood education, if we try to look for a silver lining in what we’ve all been through with covid, I think that it’s really shined a light on the importance of early childhood education,” Dicarlo said.

Officials hope that this program is a success, so they can expand it to other areas.

“If you can close the achievement gap in kindergarten the hope is by the time, they are 17-18 years old they are workforce ready, we see a reduction in crime,” Diez said.

And by getting kids in the classroom early, they hope the whole community benefits in the long term.

