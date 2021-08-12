Ask the Expert
Disgraced DEA agent sentenced to 13 years in corruption case

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal narcotics agent known as the “white devil” has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for several corruption counts.

Chad Scott was found guilty of stealing money from suspects, falsifying government records, and committing perjury during a federal trial.

His sentencing capped a five-year case that shook the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and convicted three other members of a New Orleans-based federal drug task force.

Prosecutors say Scott “broke every rule in the book” and asked he be sentenced to nearly two decades in prison. Scott said he was ashamed but noted his contributions to law enforcement.

