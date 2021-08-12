Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Bangor opens cooling centers as heat, humidity carry into Friday

Sprinklers at the Bangor Waterfront will be open Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Cooling
Cooling
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the hot weather continues, communities across the state are helping people beat the heat.

The city of Bangor opened up cooling centers Thursday.

The National Weather Service is reminding folks to stay hydrated, wear light colored clothing, and avoid strenuous activities outside.

We spoke with interim Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie who says they just want to make sure everyone stays safe today.

”What we’re really urging our employees, our residents, our visitors, if you can avoid extended periods of time outside, things can change very quickly. We’ll continue to evaluate if things change, but right now, we believe we’re gonna have these in place for the next two days. As we know the weather forecast continually changes and we’ll continue to monitor it” Laurie said.

Sprinklers at the Bangor Waterfront will be open Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

The City’s public swimming pools are also an option.

The splash pad is open at the Bangor Housing Authority as well.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms!
SPEED TRAP: Dutchtown carpool moms swoon over sheriff’s deputy
Angel Chester
BRPD looking for missing teen
Two men arrested in connection with body found in car near Clinton, sheriff says
‘I really feel like we’re going back to segregation’: Central parents propose changes to...
‘I really feel like we’re going back to segregation’: Central parents propose changes to protect those who refuse to wear a mask
FILE photo of drive-thru COVID-19 tests
Ochsner Baton Rouge hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing through September

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
FIVE YEARS LATER: Remembering historic 2016 flood in Baton Rouge
8/11 SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Parables of a southern man WAFB
SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Parables of a southern man
Councilman Cole Back to School Giveaway
Councilman Cole Back to School Giveaway
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the La. Office of Tourism dedicated the fourth marker along the...
New La. Civil Rights Trail marker unveiled at A.Z. Young Park