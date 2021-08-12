4 ways to request proof of vaccination in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With some Louisiana establishments requiting proof of vaccination here is how you can access your vaccination records.

One way is to register for LA.MyIR.net. When you sign up for my LA.MyIR Louisiana residents have the ability to access, review, and print proof of official vaccination records without requesting them from a doctor. This is ideal for proof of immunization for school or camp registration. Or if you’re seeing a new healthcare provider.

Louisiana residents can simply ask their healthcare provider for a copy. Louisiana has had an Immunization Information System (IIS) called LINKS, since 2001. Most Louisiana providers performing vaccinations enter data into LINKS.

Another option is to ask the local Parish Health Unit (PHU) for a copy. Click here for PHU contact information.

Lastly, complete the Office of Public Health Immunization Program’s online form to have vaccination records sent to you via traditional mail. Click here to access the online request form.

