Wedding industry seeing business boom

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - From the venue to the dress, a lot goes into tying the knot.

And after COVID-19 postponed many, this year is busy for wedding businesses.

“Initially in March of 2020 when we had the full lockdown our weddings were done with ten people maximum, now what that did was it caused a lot of people to postpone their weddings,” Jerry Martin, a priest at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church said.

Father Martin said they’ve seen a lot of rescheduling.

“During April, May, and June, even into July we did a lot of catch-up weddings, mainly weddings that had been postponed from previous dates,” he said.

Wedding dress boutiques are also making adjustments to accommodate all the weddings.

“Especially on weekends, like Saturdays are our busiest we tone it down to four people so that a lot more groups of four people can come in and we can hold more brides,” Therese Lowe at The Bridal Boutique said.

At the bridal boutique, they encourage brides to start planning as soon as possible, just to be safe.

Dresses can take four to six months to come in.

“We’ve gotten quite a few dresses in and we’ve had no issue they’ve come in on time, we haven’t had any dresses yet that haven’t come in before a brides wedding,” Lowe said.

Even if you are planning a wedding right now, Therese Lowe said don’t get stressed.

“Just take one thing at a time and plan a wedding like you normally would, take the extra precautions, wearing a mask when you’re going out, listen to the policies of the place you’re going to look for dresses,” Lowe said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.