Typical summer weather to remain in place

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather over the next several days as a fairly typical summertime pattern remains in place. Hot and humid conditions, along with scattered, mainly afternoon storms can be expected each day.

WPC precipitation forecast through Wednesday, August 11. (WAFB)

For today, isolated showers along the coast during the morning will gradually build inland, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected by the afternoon. Today’s rain chances will run about 40%, with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values will peak in the 100°-105° range in many WAFB neighborhoods.

Pinpoint forecast for Wednesday, August 11. (WAFB)

Daily rain chances will continue to run 40%-50% through the end of the week and into the weekend. High pressure centered to our east will have some influence, but won’t be strong enough to prevent daily rounds of storms. And as is almost always the case in the summer months, locally heavy rainfall will be possible in any stronger storms.

10 day forecast as of Wednesday, August 11. (WAFB)

In the tropics, the system moving through the Caribbean was upgraded to Tropical Storm Fred late Tuesday night. As of the 4 a.m. Wednesday advisory, Fred is a minimal tropical storm, with maximum winds of 40 mph as it moves to the west-northwest.

Tracking Tropical Storm Fred. (WAFB)

Fred appears likely to move across much of Hispaniola today, which should result in weakening. But the official forecast shows it becoming a tropical storm once again as it tracks near or north of Cuba later in the week. Beyond that, a track close to south Florida and into the eastern Gulf this weekend appears likely.

The majority of the guidance keeps Fred a good bit east of our area, but we’ll continue to monitor its progress. It’s anticipated that weakening high pressure and a developing trough over the eastern U.S. will allow Fred to turn more northward as it moves into the eastern Gulf.

We are also tracking a tropical wave a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center currently gives this system a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days, but some guidance is a bit more bullish on development. Given its location, there is plenty of time to monitor trends in its progress.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, August 11. (WAFB)

