Two men arrested in connection with body found in car near Clinton, sheriff says

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Greensburg man who was found shot to death on Aug. 6, according to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis.

The sheriff says Noah Williams, 18, and Aaron Hurst, 20, both of Greensburg, have been arrested for the murder of Lance Gilmore, 22, of Greensburg.

Noah Williams (East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)

Aaron Hurst (East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies discovered Gilmore’s body inside of a car in a ditch off of LA 10 east of Clinton, La., near the Amite River.

The sheriff said the parish coroner pronounced Gilmore dead at the scene and that the initial investigation indicates Gilmore died from a gunshot.

“Although I cannot discuss specific evidence developed during our investigation, I am confident the evidence will lead to the conviction of both these individuals for murder,” said Sheriff Jeff Travis. “I would like to thank a couple agencies for their help. The La. State Police Crime Lab and St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. The working relationship between my Office and Sheriff Nathaniel Williams’ Office is the perfect example of how agencies should work together. Their help with this homicide investigation was key to making these arrests in a timely manner,” Travis said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.