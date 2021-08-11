SPEED TRAP: Dutchtown carpool moms swoon over sheriff’s deputy

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Mom’s of Ascension Parish are going crazy over the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who is directing traffic at Dutchtown.

According to a Facebook post from Amber Beall carpool moms are very excited.

“It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms! #IYKYK,” the post said.

It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms! (Facebook)

The post has over 428 reactions and 320 comments.

One comment reads, “I mean I wouldn’t mind sitting in traffic with a view,” said one Facebook users.

So, the debate is would you mind sitting in this carpool line with this view?

