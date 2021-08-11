SPEED TRAP: Dutchtown carpool moms swoon over sheriff’s deputy
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Mom’s of Ascension Parish are going crazy over the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who is directing traffic at Dutchtown.
According to a Facebook post from Amber Beall carpool moms are very excited.
“It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms! #IYKYK,” the post said.
The post has over 428 reactions and 320 comments.
One comment reads, “I mean I wouldn’t mind sitting in traffic with a view,” said one Facebook users.
So, the debate is would you mind sitting in this carpool line with this view?
