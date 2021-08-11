Ask the Expert
Ochsner Baton Rouge hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing through September

FILE photo of drive-thru COVID-19 tests
FILE photo of drive-thru COVID-19 tests(WIS)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Baton Rouge is hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing again with no out-of-pocket costs for Louisiana residents through September.

The drive-thru PCR tests will be conducted at the former Runnels School located at 17255 S. Harrell’s Ferry Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

The drive-thru testing hours for the month of August will be 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday, and 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., on Saturdays.

Organizers say hours in September are likely to change due to previously scheduled events at the location.

VIDEO: What to know about COVID-19 as delta variant fuels surge

Doctors say if you think you were exposed to someone with COVID, but don’t currently have any symptoms, the best course of action is to quarantine for 10 days.  If you start to develop symptoms, Ochsner offers virtual urgent care visits through www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits, or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app, for just $10.

“We are setting the wrong kinds of records for COVID-positive hospitalization,” stated Aldo Russo, M.D., Regional Medical Director, Ochsner Baton Rouge.  “If you have minor symptoms, please avoid the ER and urgent care centers. Vaccination remains your best option.”

Ochsner has the following resources available:

  • Free Ochsner information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information
  • Vaccine locations are available across the region.  Please call (844) 888-2772 or use the MyOchsner app for a vaccine location near you.  A list of locations is also posted weekly on Ochsner’s Facebook page and frequently asked questions are on Ochsner’s website
  • Schedule a video visit with an Ochsner provider and ask follow-up questions through secure messages using MyOchsner

To make an appointment at an Ochsner Health Center, call 225-761-5200, or visit www.Ochsner.org/BatonRouge. To learn more about COVID-19, visit www.ochsner.org/coronavirus.

