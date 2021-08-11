LSU’s Dennis Shaver inducted into USTFCCCA Coaches Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Track and Field head coach Dennis Shaver is headed to the Hall of Fame. On Tuesday, August 6, Shaver became one of six new members that will be inducted into the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Coaches Hall of Fame.

Shaver will officially be inducted on December 15 in Orlando, Fla. at the annual convention.

For the last 26 years with the Tigers, Shaver has been an instrumental part in 14 of LSU’s 32 national titles. He has helped lead the Tigers to two titles while serving as the head coach, the women won the 2008 NCAA Outdoor Title and the men won the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Title, their 32nd in program history.

The Tigers have also finished in the top-four 19 times at the NCAA Championships since he took over in 2004 and has 33 top 3 finishes in the Southeastern Conference.

During his tenure with the Tigers he has been named the USTFCCCA Head Coach of the Year four times, Shaver has also been named the SEC Coach of the Year 8 times as well as racking up 8 more USTFCCCA South Region Coach of the Year awards.

Below is a list of accomplisments for Shaver while at LSU that has made him one of the most well-respected coaches in the nation.

4 Olympians

12 Olympic Medalists

69 NCAA Champion athletes winning 80 NCAA event titles

26 NCAA Champion Relay Teams

Athletes have earned 643 All-America honors in 40 years of coaching

105 SEC Champion athletes winning 191 SEC event titles

43 SEC Champion Relay Teams

508 SEC Academic Honor Roll selections in 17 seasons as LSU’s head coach

2008 & 2012 NCAA Women’s Outdoor Coach of the Year

2020 NCAA Women’s Indoor Coach of the Year

2021 NCAA Men’s Outdoor Coach of the Year

7-time SEC Women’s Coach of the Year, 2019 SEC Men’s Coach of the Year

5-time USTFCCCA Women’s South Central Region Coach of the Year, 2x USTFCCCA Men’s South Central Region Coach of the Year

2007 USTFCCCA Women’s Mideast Region Coach of the Year

2003 USTFCCCA Assistant Coach of the Year

Has coached two winners of The Bowerman – Sha’Carri Richarson (2019), Kimberlyn Duncan (2012)

Has had nine athletes (five women, four men) win 100 meter dash NCAA titles since he became head coach of LSU in July of 2004

Terrance Laird scored 20.5 points at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships for LSU. Laird won the 100 and 4x100m relay while taking second in the 200 meters. Ran a PR of 20.81 seconds at the Texas Relays to become the third fastest collegian of all time

Guided Sha’Carri Richardson to the collegiate record of 10.75 seconds in the 100 meter dash at the 2019 NCAA Championships. The time of 10.75 is the U20 world record, fifth fastest by an American woman, and the ninth fastest in world history

Coached Aleia Hobbs to a then low-altitude collegiate record of 7.07 seconds in the 60 meter dash to win the title at the 2018 NCAA Indoor Championships and a PR of 10.85 seconds in the 100 meter dash to own the third-fastest NCAA time ever. Hobbs owns five of the top 11 fastest wind-legal 100-meter dashes in NCAA history

Coached 2018 4×100 meter relay (Mikiah Brisco, Kortnei Johnson, Rachel Misher, Aleia Hobbs) to the collegiate record of 42.05 at the SEC Championships, and that foursome went on to win the national title in 2018 en route to a perfect 10-0 record.

Coached Kimberlyn Duncan to the then low-altitude collegiate record of 22.19 in the 200-meter dash to win the title at the 2012 NCAA Outdoor Championships and a PR of 21.80 to win the event at the 2013 USA Outdoor Championships.

Coached Richard Thompson to a Collegiate Record of 9.89 in the 100-meter final to win a silver medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

Coached Xavier Carter to four individual NCAA titles at the 2006 NCAA Outdoor Championships, joining the legendary Jesse Owens of Ohio State in 1935 and 1936 as the only athletes in history to accomplish the feat.

Coached LSU to three Collegiate Relay Records all-time, including the women’s 4×100 (42.05), women’s 4×200 (1:29.78), and women’s shuttle hurdle relay (52.77). He also coached the women’s 4×400 to the former NCAA Championships meet record of 3:25.26; the men’s former NCAA Championships meet record of 2:59.59 (2005) was broke in 2018.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.