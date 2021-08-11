Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Louisiana Dept. of Education announces funds to help students recover from pandemic education gaps

Louisiana Dept. of Education announces funds to help students recover from pandemic education...
Louisiana Dept. of Education announces funds to help students recover from pandemic education gaps(Storyblocks)
By Austin Kemker
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As students walk back into their classrooms this year their teachers will be focused on making sure they are closing any learning gaps from last year.

LEAP Test scores elude to a gap in learning across the board from the pandemic but it is the states youngest learners that has Superintendent Doctor Cade Brumley is most worried about.

“This is our third year that has been covid impacted and foundational skills are built when kids are really young, and we have to make sure we’re taking care of those needs and really investing dollars on those younger grade levels,” Brumley said.

To combat the learning losses for both those children and the older ones, the state is investing $26 million in teacher development, specifically in reading and math. Those were the two hardest-hit areas according to test scores.

The state is also investing $16 million in student mental health and well-being supports such as counselors and drop-out early warning systems. It is spending $90 million to provide tutoring vouchers, to fund before and after school programs, and summer learning programs.

“Just having the students there in the building isn’t enough,” he said. “They have to be well, they have to feel well, they have to be in a place to access their learning and feel good about what they’re doing in terms of instruction.”

Brumley said he does not expect to see overnight results, rather he said it will likely take several years to recover from the impacts the pandemic has had on student’s education.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children hurt after boating accident on False River Sunday evening
Charges possible in False River accident
It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms!
SPEED TRAP: Dutchtown carpool moms swoon over sheriff’s deputy
Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred has formed
Angel Chester
BRPD looking for missing teen
Washington Parish Sheriff's Office deputies assist in the search for a drowning victim on the...
2 drowning victims recovered from Bogue Chitto River, Washington Parish sheriff confirms

Latest News

Overland says he's lost thousands of dollars worth of furniture due to mold and mildew
ACTION JACKSON: Homeowner finds furniture in storage unit covered with mold and mildew
Louisiana Dept. of Education increasing funds to help students recover from pandemic education...
Louisiana Dept. of Education increasing funds to help students recover from pandemic education gaps
Ochsner brings back drive-thru COVID testing amid fourth surge
Ochsner brings back drive-thru COVID testing amid fourth surge
Moms like Kristina Beaugh say it was hard trying to breastfeed and go back to work.
Breastfeeding can be a challenge for any mom, but working moms can face many barriers that sometimes require a little bit of support