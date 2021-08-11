Ask the Expert
Live After 5 postponed due to rise in COVID cases

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live After 5, which was scheduled to resume Aug. 20, has been postponed until further notice due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Baton Rouge area, the Downtown Business Association announced Wednesday, Aug. 11.

“Community health and safety is our top priority. While we are disappointed that the concert schedule will be delayed, we believe this is the most responsible and practical decision,” organizers said.

Officials with the Downtown Business Association say the event will resume when it is safe to do so.

