‘I really feel like we’re going back to segregation’: Central parents propose changes to protect those who refuse to wear a mask

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of close to one hundred Central parents proposed changes to the Central Community School System’s Employee Handbook to protect teachers, students, and staff if they refuse to wear a mask.

The proposed amendment would make sure nobody faces discipline if they show up without a mask.

Britany Sherlin and Kimberly Powers were two of the parents leading this effort. Sherlin compared the treatment of people who don’t wear a mask to one of the darkest times in our country’s history.

“I really feel like we’re going back to segregation,” said Sherlin.

Sherlin says she knows it’s an extreme comparison to make, but she’s fearful of the backlash that could come when everyone returns to class Thursday, August 12.

“I’ve been called an extremist and that’s ok. But I can see where this is heading,” said Sherlin. “I’m worried if my children don’t wear a mask, that they would be bullied if they choose to not wear a mask or any other face covering.”

Superintendent Dr. Jason Fountain says there is no rule in place that says someone will be punished if they choose not to wear one, but that administrators handle each situation on a case-by-case basis.

Powers says she wants that in writing in the handbook before school starts, and before any other changes happen.

“It would protect our teachers that are not interested in wearing a mask. If a teacher decides that they don’t want to do that, they won’t face penalty and they should be protected,” said Powers.

Dr. Powers says he welcomes any idea presented from his parents, and that Powers’ proposal will be sent to the HR Committee for review.”

If parents want to put their children in masks, we’re just saying that we’re choosing not to do that for our children,” said Sherlin.

