Highlighting the importance of skincare, a market expected to explode

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A survey finds 47% of consumers experimented with a new skincare product during the pandemic. Experts predict the skincare market will explode in the next few years.

Self-care is something that we all may have neglected at one point, and that’s why a Baton Rouge aesthetician emphasizes skincare and how it functions as the defense and support component of your immune health.

Meghan Hemingway is a Licensed Master Aesthetician and the Managing Owner of Mystic Aesthetic. You can find her studio inside the doors of Sola Salons in Market Center Citiplace.

“I come from a medical aesthetics background, so I had a long stent doing plastic surgery aesthetics, post-recovery, and things like that from surgery,” said Meghan Hemingway, Managing Owner at Mystic Aesthetic.

She focuses on holistic methods now, doing everything from master facials, luxurious facials, holistic organic facials to probiotic skincare and non-surgical facelifts.

“The benefit with holistic is you’re not messing up your endocrine system in the process,” said Hemingway.

She started her business three weeks before stay-at-home orders were issued in 2020. Hemingway said it was difficult for someone working in personal care services.

But she’s working through it, educating herself on the most cutting-edge treatments and helping the community focus on their health when it’s more important than ever.

“Take care of yourself and starting with your skin you know the closest thing that you have to your soul is your skin and your skin is your largest organ in the whole body it enclosed everything literally without it you would fall apart so start there and when you great you feel great,” said Hemingway.

You can call Meghan at 504-432-9776 or go to her Instagram at @mysticaestheticskin.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.