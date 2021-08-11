Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

California to require COVID-19 vaccine or test for teachers

FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten teacher Tami Lewis teaches her class at West Orange Elementary School in Orange, Calif.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California will become the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

The statewide vaccine mandate for K-12 educators comes as schools return from summer break amid growing concerns of the highly contagious delta variant.

Newsom announced the new policy at a San Francisco Bay Area school that has already reopened after summer break. Many California schools are back in session, with others starting in the coming weeks.

“We think this is the right thing to do and we think this is a sustainable way to keeping our schools open and to address the number one anxiety that parents like myself have for young children,” Newsom said.

Several large school districts in the state have issued similar requirements in recent days, including San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and the Long Beach Unified.

California, like the rest of the country, has seen a troubling surge in COVID-19 infections because of the delta variant, which represents the vast majority of new cases. It has affected children more than previous strains of the virus.

In the past few weeks, Newsom has mandated that all health care workers must be fully vaccinated for employment, without an option for regular testing, and required that all state employees get vaccinated or choose weekly testing.

For schools, Newsom issued a mask mandate for indoor classes that applies to teachers and students but until Wednesday had left the decision of whether to require vaccines up to local districts.

On Sunday, the president of the nation’s second-largest teachers union, Randi Weingarten, said “the circumstances have changed.”

“It weighs really heavily on me that kids under 12 can’t get vaccinated,” said Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children hurt after boating accident on False River Sunday evening
Charges possible in False River accident
Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred has formed
Washington Parish Sheriff's Office deputies assist in the search for a drowning victim on the...
2 drowning victims recovered from Bogue Chitto River, Washington Parish sheriff confirms
Some residents are looking to make Pointe Coupee a 'sanctuary parish' for the Second Amendment.
Council passes ordinance making Pointe Coupee a ‘sanctuary parish’ for 2nd Amendment
From left to right: Nathaniel Thomas of Denham Springs, Maverick Arnold of Denham Springs,...
4 Livingston Parish men arrested in child exploitation sting

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Two men arrested in connection with body found in car near Clinton, sheriff says
FILE - In this Thursday, July 1, 2021 file photo, the gasoline prices are displayed on a sign...
Biden team is seeking ways to address rising energy prices
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul says she’s ready to lead following Cuomo’s exit