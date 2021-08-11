BRPD looking for missing teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Angel Chester, 16, was last seen in the Scotlandville area on Aug. 10, according to BRPD.

Angel Chester (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Police say she is mentally challenged.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call BRPD’s Missing Person Division at (225) 389-2000.

