Back to school: What you need to know as EBR heads back to class

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As students and faculty head back East Baton Rouge Parish school campuses, some are wondering what plans and precautions are in place to keep kids safe in the class room.

WAFB had a chance to sit down with EBR Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse on how this year is different than last year and what the parish plans to do as the school year progresses.

What differences are to come this school year?

“We’ve been through this, protocols from last year will be the same this year,” Dr. Narcisse said. “Everyone must wear a mask, on the bus, hand cleaning, thermometer checks. Those things won’t change. Something different this year will be providing testing in schools as well as vaccinations.”

What about those masks? Some parents don’t want their kids wearing them.

“I would tell those parents, I understand your concern, but the important things is to your kids in school, Dr. Narcisse said. “We’ve been working with the top epidemiologist who sits on our health committee. We’ve also talked about the cons around this, it’s just a matter of being safe. The big thing is to get your kids back in school and provide safety for everyone.”

What about COVID testing in school?

“There will be a process here, of course there will be parental consent. We’ll go by school to look at the sample size of kids who may have COVID and those who doesn’t as well as out staff,” Dr. Narcisse stated.

What do you want parents to know and do as the school year approaches?

“I would love for you as a parent to get vaccinated. If not you could put your child at risk. Talk through it with your kids, try and help them through this new normal” Dr. Narcisse said. “At the end of the day we need our kids to focus on reading, writing, and math. If you as a parent as not focused on that, they won’t be. We need to work together on that partnership.”

What resources are available for students and staff as they go through the day?

“We are going to be providing for students and staff, masks and hand sanitizer. All the components to make them feel comfortable. What will be different this year is that we will not do the simulcasting. Teachers won’t teach in person and online. There will be a virtual option though.”

Are you ready to change everything if COVID numbers demand that?

“I tell folds we are in flexible times. it’s important for us to get kids back into school. It’s not just learning, it’s mental health,” Dr. Narcisse said. “A lot of other factors that help support kids, we need families, we need teachers, we need every partner we have to be a part of that process.”

WAFB also had a chance to talk to the Director of ICare Prevention Program Erin Bradford and what their role will be in EBR.

What is ICare’s role in EBR classrooms right now?

“We remain the prevention program for our district, but we have addressed some of those social and emotional needs, trauma informed care,” Bradford said. “Having a more active role in the lives of our students by being more present.”

Will I-Care be in every school every day?

“There will be somebody on campus, it may not be an ICare specialist. It may be a social/emotional specialist, it might be a social worker,” Bradford said. “We have amped up our response so that somebody is there always. Of course there is also the school counselor, we help them as well.”

How do students and parents get ahold of ICare?

“There area lot of ways they can contact ICare. Of course you can go through the school. We have Crime Stoppers there as a tip, see something, say something,” Bradford stated. “Plus, all of our social media platforms. We have many ways parents can contact us. But, their first line of defense is going straight to the school so they are part of the process.”

Was there an increase in need for ICare services of this past year?

“Definitely, and we think we’re going to see more of an increase. We have more students actually coming back into school buildings, which will require more support. We really need to pay attention to our young people. We have screeners and ways that we can identify which students may need help. We’re also doing more training for our staff, so they can help students, but also help each other,” Bradford said.

Focusing on mental health seems critically important right now.

“We know that if our students are not mentally well, they will not perform at their highest academically. We know we have to have our students in a plce where they feel well. That’s one our goals, identifying kids that may need help, get them to a place where they can perform at their highest.”

