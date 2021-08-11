Ask the Expert
Authorities investigating vacant house fire as arson
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a vacant house fire as arson.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called out to 2829 Convention Street on Wednesday, August 11 shortly after 2:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from the side window in the living room. The fire was contained just to the one room.

According to investigators, they believe the cause of the fire was arson.

