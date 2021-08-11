Ascension Catholic High School goes virtual until Aug. 18 due to COVID cases; football jamboree schedule cancelled

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Catholic High School will be conducting classes virtually until Wednesday, Aug. 18, a representative for the school tells WAFB’s Perry Robinson.

Deacon Dan Borné said the school was informed two high school students contracted COVID-19 on Friday, Aug. 6.

During contact tracing, 13 additional cases among high schoolers were found, the school official said

“In an abundance of caution, and in an effort to halt the spread of the virus, ACHS began virtual instruction on Monday for all students in grades 9-12,” Borné said.

Students will return to in-class instruction on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Grades K through 8 continue to meet for in-class instruction at the school.

Borné said the football jamboree scheduled for next week has been cancelled.

