Three children hurt after boating accident on False River Sunday evening

By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three children were hurt Sunday, August 8, after a boating accident along False River in New Roads.

According to Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, a party barge and a boat were unknowingly traveling extremely close to one another.

The boat was pulling 3 young children on a tube.

Sheriff Thibodeaux believes the party barge accidentally dived right behind the boat and hit the tube with the three children on it.

One child was okay, another went to Pointe Coupee General, and another 9-year-old child had to be airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge, with a broken pelvic.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office was first on the scene, but the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries took over the investigation.

There is no word on if anyone was charged in this incident.

