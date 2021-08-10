Ask the Expert
State Rep. Ted James talks veto override session at BR Press Club

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Representative Ted James (D-Baton Rouge) spoke at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, August 9.

He commented on Louisiana’s COVID response but also gave his take on the state’s veto override session where Republicans failed to overturn any of the vetoes by Gov. John Bel Edward.

James argued the session was about a fight that’s still to come over redistricting.

He added he’s disappointed by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder’s decision to remove three Democratic representatives from their committees.

