Rain chances a bit lower next couple of days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure building in from the east should result in somewhat lower rain chances for the next couple of days. Both today and tomorrow will see a 20% to 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values could peak in the 100°-105° range.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, August 10. (WAFB)

The aforementioned high will loosen its grip a bit for the end of the week and into the weekend, allowing for our more typical scattered, mainly afternoon thunderstorms.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, August 10. (WAFB)

Rain chances will range from 40%-50% from Thursday into the weekend, with highs continuing to top out in the low 90s. Locally heavy downpours are possible in any stronger storms, but rain amounts are largely expected to be manageable in the days ahead.

WPC precipitation forecast through August 17. (WAFB)

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 6, which has now entered the eastern Caribbean as of early Tuesday morning. The official forecast calls for the system to become Tropical Storm Fred later today as it moves generally to the west-northwest.

Tracking potential tropical cyclone No. 6. (WAFB)

Land interaction and some dry air could inhibit development through late in the week, but conditions may become a bit more favorable for strengthening as it nears south Florida by the weekend. At this point, most guidance keeps any threat to our east, but we’ll continue to monitor its progress.

