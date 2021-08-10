Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

PTC #6 on the verge of becoming Tropical Storm Fred

NHC Forecast Track PTC #6
NHC Forecast Track PTC #6(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Potential Tropical Cyclone #6 isn’t quite organized enough to be Tropical Strom Fred at this time. But, the National Hurricane Center believes it will become Tropical Storm later today. PTC #6 is currently in the Eastern Caribbean where it will remain for another 24 hours.

DOWNLOAD THE WAFB FIRST WEATHER APP

PTC # 6 is forecast to just miss Puerto Rico and make landfall in Hispaniola Wednesday morning as a Tropical Storm. PTC #6 is then forecast to skirt along the coast of Cuba as it moves towards the Gulf of Mexico. Land interaction and forecast wind shear should limit development until this system eventually moves closer to Florida.

Latest coordinates for PTC #6
Latest coordinates for PTC #6(WAFB)

PTC #6 will rounding the outer edge of the Bermuda high as it moves into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. A trough moving across the U.S. should also help turn this disturbance away from Louisiana more towards the Florida Panhandle.

Right now, projected impacts from this system remain low as model consensus for now keeps PTC #6 away from Louisiana. We will continue to monitor this storm for any potential changes in the coming days.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Nathaniel Thomas of Denham Springs, Maverick Arnold of Denham Springs,...
4 Livingston Parish men arrested in child exploitation sting
Forecast track for Tropical Cyclone No. 6 from the National Hurricane Center.
Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 6 forms in central Atlantic
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Red Dress Run
Red Dress Run canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Latest News

Future radar for Tuesday, August 10.
Rain chances a bit lower next couple of days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 10 - 6 a.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 10 - 6 a.m.
Forecast track for Tropical Cyclone No. 6 from the National Hurricane Center.
Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 6 forms in central Atlantic
Monday, August 9, 2021
Fairly typical summer pattern expected through the week