PTC #6 on the verge of becoming Tropical Storm Fred

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Potential Tropical Cyclone #6 isn’t quite organized enough to be Tropical Strom Fred at this time. But, the National Hurricane Center believes it will become Tropical Storm later today. PTC #6 is currently in the Eastern Caribbean where it will remain for another 24 hours.

PTC # 6 is forecast to just miss Puerto Rico and make landfall in Hispaniola Wednesday morning as a Tropical Storm. PTC #6 is then forecast to skirt along the coast of Cuba as it moves towards the Gulf of Mexico. Land interaction and forecast wind shear should limit development until this system eventually moves closer to Florida.

Latest coordinates for PTC #6 (WAFB)

PTC #6 will rounding the outer edge of the Bermuda high as it moves into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. A trough moving across the U.S. should also help turn this disturbance away from Louisiana more towards the Florida Panhandle.

Right now, projected impacts from this system remain low as model consensus for now keeps PTC #6 away from Louisiana. We will continue to monitor this storm for any potential changes in the coming days.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.