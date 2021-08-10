Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Pelicans first-round draft pick Murphy impresses in Summer League debut

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, Virginia's Trey Murphy III (25) heads back down court...
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, Virginia's Trey Murphy III (25) heads back down court after scoring during the second half of Virginia's 64-57 victory over North Carolina State in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C.(Ethan Hyman | The News & Observer via AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans opened up Summer League yesterday afternoon with a 94-77 win over the Chicago Bull behind an impressive showing from No. 17 overall pick Trey Murphy III.

The 6-foot-9 and 206 lbs. swingman looked comfortable on the floor, scoring a total of 26 points to lead all scorers. Murphy shot 6-of-9 from 3-pt. range and also grabbed 9 rebounds.

Murphy showed a little bit of everything yesterday. He hit 3-pt. shots in transition, shot well in the set offense, and used athleticism to finish around the rim. Overall, Murphy shot 60 percent from the field.

Naji Marshall was the second-leading scorer for the Pelicans with 18 points. Last season Marshall found his way on the squad as an undrafted free agent out of Xavier and worked his way into the rotation and saw minutes as a starter late in the year.

Second-round draft pick Herb Jones from Alabama also had an impressive stat line with 6 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals.

Point guard Kira Lewis scored 11 points, 7 assists, and one steal.

The Bulls were led by Patrick Williams who had 15 points.

The win also marked the first under head coach Willie Green, who is in Las Vegas for Summer League.

The Pelicans will return to action tomorrow night at 6 p.m. on NBA TV.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Nathaniel Thomas of Denham Springs, Maverick Arnold of Denham Springs,...
4 Livingston Parish men arrested in child exploitation sting
Forecast track for Tropical Cyclone No. 6 from the National Hurricane Center.
Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 6 forms in central Atlantic
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Red Dress Run
Red Dress Run canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Latest News

LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24)
Former LSU star scores 19 in NBA Summer League debut
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Amid excessive force investigation, LA police union pushes NBA and Gayle Benson to discipline Pelicans’ Hayes
Jarron Collins has been hired as an assistant coach and longtime NBA head coach Mike D’Antoni...
Pelicans announce Jarron Collins and Mike D’Antoni as hires to join coaching staff
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
WATCH: New video of Pelicans player Jaxson Hayes tased by police emerges amid ‘excessive force’ investigation by LAPD