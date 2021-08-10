Metro Council to discuss possible moratorium on new development in some flood-prone areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The parish councils in both Ascension and Iberville have passed certain moratoriums and restrictions on new development following the heavy storms and flooding that happened in May.

So, could East Baton Rouge Parish be next?

“We really view this as just another tool in the toolbox,” said Rowdy Gaudet, EBR Metro Councilman for District 3.

Some homes in the Baton Rouge area flooded in May. Now, parish officials are scrambling to find drainage solutions.

“Had a few hundred houses actually in the boundaries of District 3 that took on water,” added Gaudet.

He is one of five council members proposing a sort of temporary moratorium on new development in areas that frequently flood. Council members Dwight Hudson, Denise Amoroso, Jennifer Racca, and Carolyn Coleman are co-sponsors of the ordinance.

“We don’t want to halt all development in the parish. So, it’s not a blanket moratorium. So, what we’ve done is we’ve targeted special flood hazard areas or flood zones,” explained Gaudet.

The language of the ordinance states: “Imposing a temporary moratorium for new land development approvals for specified projects within the defined special flood hazard areas and providing for enhanced drainage design requirements within the special flood hazard areas, for a period of twelve (12) months beginning on September 1, 2021, in order to establish revised development standards in conjunction with the delivery of the parish wide Stormwater Master Plan.”

Currently in Baton Rouge, there is $20 million worth of drainage projects underway identified by the Stormwater Master Plan. Those funds are from the American Rescue Plan.

But about two weeks ago, a proposal to take millions of dollars from the library and mosquito control to fix the parish’s drainage woes failed at the Metro Council meeting.

“It is man who overbuilt in one part and neglected another,” said Chauna Banks, Metro Councilwoman for District 2, on July 28. “And now, you want to take the people money, all of our money, to fix an issue that you created.”

A lot of developers are obviously going to be upset by this, right?

“Well, you know, what we’ve done is we’ve really worked with the development community. I’m very proud to say we had a lot of stakeholders at the table here,” noted Gaudet.

He is hopeful if this new restriction passes the parish can get ahead of the current drainage projects already on the books.

“Let’s take some time, really look effectively at how we manage the water that we live with. And then get some data to inform how we develop as a community going forward. We’re going to continue to grow. We’re the Capital City. We want to continue to see economic development in this area and so, let’s be smart about the way we grow,” explained Gaudet.

The current proposal for restrictions on new development in certain spots would last one year.

The Metro Council meets Wednesday at 4 p.m. at City Hall to discuss.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.