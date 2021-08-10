Ask the Expert
Marinated Seafood, Zucchini and Summer Squash Salad

By Chef John Folse
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Romantics say that it’s the simple things in life that are best. Well if that’s so, then this straightforward zucchini and squash salad should set hearts aglow. To enhance presentation, place salad into a decorative serving bowl and garnish with edible flower petals.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound (21–25 count) boiled shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup jumbo lump crab meat

3 medium zucchini, trimmed and shredded

3 medium summer squash, trimmed and shredded

⅓ cup salad oil

⅓ cup red wine vinegar

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cracked black pepper

1 small Bermuda onion, peeled and thinly sliced

½ red bell pepper, seeded and julienned

½ yellow bell pepper, seeded and julienned

2 tbsps minced garlic

¼ cup sweet pickle relish

edible flower petals for garnish

Method: In a medium mixing bowl, combine salad oil, vinegar, basil, thyme, salt and pepper, mixing well. Set marinade aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine seafood, all squash, onion, bell peppers, minced garlic and relish. Pour marinade evenly over vegetable mixture, cover and refrigerate salad overnight. Prior to serving, drain off any excess liquid. Place salad into a decorative serving bowl and garnish with edible flower petals such as pansies, dianthus, violets or marigolds.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

