LSU ranked No. 13 in USA Today’s Preseason Coaches poll

LSU Football Practice
LSU Football Practice(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers enter the 2021 with high expectations after finishing the 2020 season with a 5-5 record and going unranked in the final Coaches Poll and AP Top 25. The 2021 Preseason Coaches poll has the Tigers ranked No. 13.

Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Georgia round out the top 5. The Southeastern Conference has six teams ranked in the top 25.

Coach Orgeron is entering his sixth season at the helm for the Tigers and his fifth full season at LSU. Coach O is 45-14 while at LSU and is two seasons removed from the Tigers National Championship.

LSU will have a new offensive coordinator in Jake Peetz who took over for Steve Ensminger, who moved to the role of offensive analyst. The Tigers will also feature a new defensive coordinator in Daronte Jones who is replacing Bo Pelini who only lasted one season in Death Valley.

The Tigers kickoff the season against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl, sophomore quarterback Max Johnson will lead the way offensively for the Tigers after Myles Brennan underwent surgery before fall camp began.

LSU Linebackers
LSU LBs Damone Clark & Jared Small, both BR natives, look to impress during fall camp
LSU linebackers Damone Clark (18) and Jared Small (58) pair up for a drill during practice.
August 9, 2021
Jared Small - 8/9/21 (Full Interview)
August 9, 2021
Damone Clark - 8/9/21 (Full Interview)