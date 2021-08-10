Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU LBs Damone Clark & Jared Small, both BR natives, look to impress during fall camp

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will put his Tigers through one more practice Tuesday, August 10, before their first day off of fall camp Wednesday.

It will be another opportunity for some Baton Rouge linebackers to impress.

In 2019, Southern Lab’s Damone Clark lived the dream with the national champs. In 2020, he was often criticized for being out of position and simply not making tackles.

But now, Clark says he’s regaining his confidence thanks to two new assistant coaches in particular - linebackers coach Blake Baker and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

Former Catholic High Bear, Jared Small, walked on to the LSU program five years ago. He earned a scholarship last fall and now hopes to make an impact in 2021, after a big performance in the spring game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Nathaniel Thomas of Denham Springs, Maverick Arnold of Denham Springs,...
4 Livingston Parish men arrested in child exploitation sting
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
FILE - Markie Post attends the LA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 2 at ArcLight...
Markie Post, TV veteran actor of ‘Night Court,’ dies at 70
Forecast track for Tropical Cyclone No. 6 from the National Hurricane Center.
Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 6 forms in central Atlantic

Latest News

LSU Linebackers
LSU LBs Damone Clark & Jared Small, both BR natives, look to impress during fall camp
August 9, 2021
Jared Small - 8/9/21 (Full Interview)
August 9, 2021
Damone Clark - 8/9/21 (Full Interview)
Can Kayshon Boutte be the next Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase? Boutte went over 100 yards...
Kayshon Boutte works to be LSU’s next big-time WR