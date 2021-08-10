Louisiana has set new hospitalization records every day for a week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Coronavirus hospitalizations in Louisiana have broken pandemic-high numbers every day for a week, fuelled by the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

The city of New Orleans says it is in a dangerous situation.

“We are experiencing a severe outbreak of COVID-19 in the city,” spokesperson Beau Tidwell said in a press conference Tuesday morning.

On Aug. 3, the state reported 2,112 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, breaking the previous record of 2,069 set on Jan. 7.

Since then, 747 people have been admitted to hospitals statewide.

Aug. 3 - 2,112

Aug. 4 - 2,247

Aug. 5 - 2,350

Aug. 6 - 2,421

Aug. 9 - 2,720

Aug. 10 - 2,859

Dr. Joseph Kanter called the numbers “shocking.”

With many big events already canceled, including Jazz Fest, Red Dress Run, White Linen Night, the Running of the Bulls, and Gretna Fest, all eyes are on whether the city will enforce more mitigation measures. With no end in sight, plans for remaining fall events are in jeopardy.

“I would expect more aggressive mitigation measures to be considered if we do not peak within the one or two week timeframe,” Dr. Kanter said.

The state’s department of health also reported 93 deaths Tuesday, the highest since Jan. 8.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno says hospitals are overwhelmed and care will suffer if this trend continues.

“Our hospitals, if you talk to hospital leadership, they are really scared in a way that I don’t remember them being scared last year,” Dr. Avegno said. “That’s because it’s not a space problem, it’s a staffing problem.”

“Nothing is off the table,” Tidwell said. “We’re in a dangerous spot and we need to do more. What that looks like; we have not yet determined.”

The U.S. is averaging more than 116,000 new coronavirus infections a day along with about 50,000 hospitalizations.

