Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

How the Delta variant differs: A virologist’s point-of-view

Tulane scientist says one of the variant’s mutations allows the virus to replicate at high levels
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Since the fourth surge in COVID-19 infections began, we have heard a lot about how the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is different from the original virus and a Tulane University virologist explains how.

Coronavirus depiction from CDC.
Coronavirus depiction from CDC.(Source: CDC)

Dr. Robert Garry is a professor at Tulane’s School of Medicine.

“The Delta variant has some mutations in the viral genome and that changes some of the viral proteins. So there’s one mutation in particular that when virologists saw it, raised some concern. It’s a mutation we call P681R and that mutation actually enables the virus to replicate to higher levels,” said Garry.

He was asked if the Delta variant changed after it was first identified in India and then in Europe.

“The Delta variant that’s here in the U.S. now is the same variant that arose apparently first in India, then went to the United Kingdom and now, unfortunately, we’re seeing it here mostly in the southern states of the United States. The virus is the same, it’s behaving the same,” said Garry.

The CDC says the virus is highly contagious. And cases of COVID-19 in children are steadily increasing.

“So the fact that it is causing kids to get sick is because it is more transmissible, so more children are getting infected. Of course, we have fewer children that have received the vaccine,” said Garry.

The Delta variant and the low level of vaccinations in some areas of the U.S. worry not only local public health experts but also federal health officials.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, also leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He said vaccines are the way out of the pandemic.

“Viruses cannot mutate unless they replicate. You protect the vulnerable targets, who are unvaccinated people by vaccinating them,” said Fauci. “And when you do so, you do a very, very strong blocking of the evolution of variants that could be problematic. The ultimate end game of all this is vaccination.”

Dr. Garry echoed the need for everyone who is old enough to be vaccinated to do so.

“I would just say to everybody, get the vaccine it makes a big difference no matter what variant you’re infected with. The vaccines will more than likely keep you out of the hospital and most importantly keep you from dying from COVID-19,” said Garry.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children hurt after boating accident on False River Sunday evening
Charges possible in False River accident
Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred has formed
Washington Parish Sheriff's Office deputies assist in the search for a drowning victim on the...
2 drowning victims recovered from Bogue Chitto River, Washington Parish sheriff confirms
Some residents are looking to make Pointe Coupee a 'sanctuary parish' for the Second Amendment.
Council passes ordinance making Pointe Coupee a ‘sanctuary parish’ for 2nd Amendment
From left to right: Nathaniel Thomas of Denham Springs, Maverick Arnold of Denham Springs,...
4 Livingston Parish men arrested in child exploitation sting

Latest News

Angel Chester
BRPD looking for missing teen
RAW: Gov. John Bel Edwards Welcome Address - Part 2
Seventh member of Gov. Edwards’ staff tests positive for COVID-19
FILE photo of drive-thru COVID-19 tests
Ochsner Baton Rouge hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing through September
Derek Stingley Jr.
The Dunham School to retire Stingley’s number
(Source: WAFB)
Back to school: What you need to know as EBR heads back to class