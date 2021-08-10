Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Good Samaritan shot twice while helping victims of purse snatching in Calif.

By KGO Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - A good Samaritan who was shot twice as he stepped in to help during a violent purse snatching in California says he doesn’t regret his actions.

When he heard women scream Saturday afternoon in Oakland’s Chinatown, it took only seconds for a good Samaritan, identified as Mr. Li, to jump into action, his active shooter training kicking in.

“I’ll calm everyone down, deescalate the situation before it gets out of hand, but then, it really got out of hand really pretty fast,” Li said.

Li was out shopping with his mom when he saw two couples targeted in a violent purse snatching. One man in the group was pistol-whipped as he tried to recover his girlfriend’s bag.

When Li jumped in to help, he was shot twice in the armpit and leg. He is now recovering in the hospital.

“I would never expect something like this to happen in broad daylight with lots of cameras around and a lot of police presence around,” Li said.

As he recovers, Li says he has no regrets about his actions but wants to share a word of caution with others.

“If you’re getting robbed, think about your safety first. Don’t think about your possessions. Possessions can always be replaced,” he said.

The two suspects in the purse snatching remain at large.

The incident comes on the heels of a number of high-profile robberies in the neighborhood and at a time when businesses are taking measures to stay safe, like closing early.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Nathaniel Thomas of Denham Springs, Maverick Arnold of Denham Springs,...
4 Livingston Parish men arrested in child exploitation sting
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
FILE - Markie Post attends the LA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 2 at ArcLight...
Markie Post, TV veteran actor of ‘Night Court,’ dies at 70
Forecast track for Tropical Cyclone No. 6 from the National Hurricane Center.
Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 6 forms in central Atlantic

Latest News

The two suspects in the purse snatching remain at large.
Man pistol-whipped, another shot during violent purse snatching in Calif.
Baton Rouge Police Department
Could BRPD officers be required to get vaccinated?
Rowdy Gaudet is on Metro councilman who wants a temporary moratorium on new development in...
Metro Council to discuss possible moratorium on new development in some flood-prone areas
In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors