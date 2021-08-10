EBR School Board sees increased enrollment into virtual learning as COVID cases go up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just when parents felt their kids were in the clear to go back on campus, COVID concerns are causing hundreds to click back online for virtual learning.

“I was excited for the school year to start, but with the Delta cases rising in the hospital and the number of children…it’s not safe. I have family in Arkansas and their schools have already opened and closed due to COVID numbers,” says Collen Kissel, who is enrolling her children in EBR’s Virtual Academy.

Kissel says learning from home is easier for her sons, one going into kindergarten and the other going to 2nd grade, but she say the communication and process of getting her children enrolled virtually has been hectic.

“Every parent is emailing questions and we are getting piece meal bites, a piece at a time from a different person at the district, and everything I know about this process is coming from parents. It’s not coming from the administrators in one piece,” adds Kissel.

To switch over to East Baton Rouge’s virtually academy, first, parents are required to drop their children from the school they were enrolled in for in-person learning. Once the drop is finalized, they can register with the virtual academy.

Capital Region students head back to school under COVID guidelines

WAFB caught up with parents standing in a long line flowing inside and outside of the school board building on Mayflower Street where parents drop off their registration paperwork.

“I think that the school board was not expecting the numbers to go up, parents weren’t expecting the COVID numbers to go up as well, all of a sudden this last minute rush and everyone is crammed trying to get their kids into the EBR virtual program,” says Indira Marcol who plans to enroll her 9th grader.

Currently East Baton Rouge School Board says they have more than 400 students enrolled in the virtual academy with 27 teachers ready to assist.

“Things have changed quickly and with the recent up tick we’ve had to make decisions fairly quickly, and so the registration process has worked so far, but with this up tick we have to make revisions. So, we will get information out soon and how to expedite the process,” says Tamara Johnson who is the executive director of the reengagement office for EBR schools.

School board leaders are asking parents like Kissel to be patient, considering the recent increase in virtual enrollment, they are trying to make sure every student gets their schedules and lesson plans all in order.

Students who are fully registered and have received their chrome books will start virtual school tomorrow.

