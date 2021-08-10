Ask the Expert
Could BRPD officers be required to get vaccinated?

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By Perry Robinson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - COVID-19 is the leading cause of death of law enforcement officers in the nation, according to the non-profit Officer Down Memorial Page.

According to the group’s statistics, 240 officers died in the line of duty from COVID in 2020. As of August 9, 92 have died from the virus in 2021.

Just in the last week, three officers in the Capital Area have died from COVID. The latest was Joe Malcom Coleman, Jr. of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Coleman worked for many years with the parish prison.

As more employers make the vaccine a requirement to protect their workers, could the same thing happen with the Baton Rouge Police Department?

Chris Stewart, executive director of the Louisiana Law Enforcement Agency, said it’s a possibility.

“I’ve heard contemplations of maybe an order to do it or mandatory or something like that,” said Stewart. “We don’t know if anything is going to come into fruition.”

A spokesperson from the Baton Rouge mayor’s office said they are having internal talks about a vaccine mandate for city-parish employees, which would include BRPD.

Before that could happen, Stewart believes administrators would have to dig in and see how many officers already have the vaccine before making that decision but he doesn’t think that data is on hand.

“To my knowledge, I don’t think any department in Louisiana, especially the ones that I represent, is keeping any data like that,” explained Stewart.

He added health issues, religious and personal beliefs also must be considered. Because of that, he’s unsure of the support or pushback that could come if a mandate happens. Even so, the Louisiana Law Enforcement Agency is strongly encouraging everyone to get their shot.

“I tell everybody to go see your doctor. Call your doctor. Read what the professionals are saying. Don’t just listen to me. We urge them to do their homework and make the best decisions for them and their family,” emphasized Stewart.

