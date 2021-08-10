Charges possible in False River accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators say the driver of a party barge that collided with three children on False River later “fled the scene” and had to be tracked down.

All three children were injured. One of the victims, an 8-year-old, was airlifted to a hospital with a broken pelvis.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux says the party barge driver was eventually located about three hours later at his home near Lafayette.

Investigators have not yet released the man’s name but say he could be charged in the case.

The incident happened Sunday, Aug. 8 along False River in New Roads.

Thibodaux says the children, aged 8 to 14, were on a tube being pulled behind a boat when the tube was struck by the party barge around 3:45 that afternoon.

Two of the victims were transported to hospitals including an 8-year-old who suffered a broken pelvis.

Thibodeaux says the driver of the party barge admitted being there but told investigators that he “rendered help and then left.”

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is leading the investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.