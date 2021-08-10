Central approves pay raise for teachers and support personnel

The following information is from the Central Community School System.

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Central Community School System board members unanimously approved a pay increase for all employees at the August 9 school board meeting.

The salary increases will supplement annual increases awarded by the State Legislature earlier this year to maximize each employee’s take-home pay. Certified teachers will receive $2,000 more this year -- $800 from the state, plus $1,200 from the local district – and support personnel will receive $1,000 more this year -- $400 from the state, plus $600 from the local district.

With the increase in pay, beginning teachers at Central Community Schools will receive $48,500, and teachers at the top end of the district’s scale with 30 years of experience will make over $62,000.

Central Community School Board President James Gardner said the pay raises are supported with recurring revenues generated by the district’s dedicated property millages. In April, the board voted to levy a greater millage rate than what had been assessed in recent years, but still less than what was approved by voters, to allow for sufficient local funds to improve pay for district personnel.

“Investing in quality teachers, administrators and staff is essential to ensuring our school district offers our students a world-class education,” Gardner said. “Every year, our district must compete for the area’s best educators. This pay increase helps to keep us competitive, and we hope it sends a strong message to our employees that we recognize their hard work and dedication, especially during these challenging times, and we want to reward them where we can.”

“In past years, this school board has returned some tax dollars back to voters to lessen their cost as we managed with less. But we knew these pay raises would require that we accept a greater portion of what voters approved to fund our district. This board prides itself on being fiscally responsible in managing the wellbeing of this school system,” Gardner added.

He noted that the current millage rates remain below what voters had approved for the district. The district’s constitutional millage, which was set at 5 mills in 2007 is now at 3.91 mills, and the special dedicated millage that was set at 38.45 mills in 2007 is now at 32.52 mills.

Superintendent Jason Fountain said the “roll forward” of the millage rates is expected to increase revenues by $800,000.

“All that increase is going directly back to our teachers and staff in pay raises,” Fountain said. “Every penny we can invest in our people is a tremendous down payment on our success as a school system.”

“What has always made Central Community Schools special has been our unwavering commitment to excellence, our investment in hiring and retaining quality educators, and our community support, which includes our parental involvement and our greater community’s willingness to create and support our own school system,” he said.

Fountain thanked the school board members for awarding the recommended pay raises to district employees. “Our employees appreciate your support,” he told board members. “And I think we all can agree that we greatly appreciate the work they do each day to make our community a better place.”

