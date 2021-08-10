Back to school for Ascension Parish: What you need to know as classes start

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The buses are getting ready to roll in Ascension Parish as Tuesday, August 10 marks the first day of school.

School leaders have plans in place to welcome your children back to class safely. They’re breaking down the latest on their COVID procedures and what’s new in general this year. Also, don’t forget to bring your mask.

Superintendent David Alexander stated that they are looking forward to children returning to school for in-person or online learning beginning on Tuesday, August 10. We are excited, as always, about all the wonderful experiences and successes our students will enjoy during the 2021-22 school year.

Ascension Parish school board leaders released their guidelines and practices designed to keep students and staff safe for in-person learning as we open school for the upcoming school year.

The guidelines and practices are fluid and could be revised throughout the school year as we respond to fewer cases or an increase in cases. The practices and guidelines are designed to prevent an infectious spread of COVID-19 from taking place in schools and district offices.

We acknowledge that the presence of the COVID-19 virus continues to exist in the community, therefore we expect that COVID-19 cases will be brought to school and the workplace from time to time during the school year. However, we believe, that compliance with these expectations, practices, and guidelines will properly prevent an infectious spread from occurring.

