Typical August heat, afternoon storms expected this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fairly typical summer pattern should prevail across the region through the week. Muggy mornings that start out generally dry will give way to hot and humid afternoons that lead to the development of a few afternoon storms each day. And for now, at least, there are no immediate concerns in the tropics for our part of the world.

WPC precipitation forecast through Monday, August 16. (WAFB)

For today, only spotty showers are expected through the morning hours, with the best chance of seeing any rain early generally south of I-10. But as afternoon temperatures climb into the low 90s, scattered thunderstorms will develop, with today’s rain chances around 50%. The combination of heat and humidity will also lead to heat index values peaking in the 100°-105° range.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, August 9. (WAFB)

No significant changes are expected through the week as we remain under the influence of a ridge of high pressure. However, the ridge will be modest in strength, allowing for scattered storms to develop each day.

High pressure looks as though it may weaken a bit by this weekend and into early next week, allowing for somewhat better rain chances. As rain chances climb, high temps may lower a couple of degrees, but should still reach 90° or a little bit above on any given day.

10 day forecast as of Monday, August 9. (WAFB)

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two features this morning. The first is an area of low pressure a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Development chances are listed at 60% as of the 1 a.m. Monday outlook as the feature moves to the west-northwest. Forecast guidance indicates whatever becomes of the system could be near the Bahamas late in the week.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Monday, August 9 (WAFB)

Farther east, a poorly organized area of low pressure is moving generally westward over the open Atlantic. Development chances are listed at only 30% as of the 1 a.m. Monday outlook.

