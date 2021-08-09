Southern looks to be in good shape at start of camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Conditioning can be a problem for some programs going into a season but that’s not the case for Southern this fall, as head coach Jason Rollins has been pleased with how his guys have come into camp in good shape.

Senior wide receiver Jamar Washington is back to full health after missing the spring because of a foot injury. Coaches plan to use his speed for a lot more than offense.

The offensive line has led the way for the SWAC’s top rushing attack the last couple of years. Four of the five starters were named to the preseason All-SWAC first team list but not much attention was given to it.

The Jaguars get to escape the heat Monday, August 9. They will return to practice Tuesday morning before breaking out the pads later in the week.

