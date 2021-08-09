Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Southern looks to be in good shape at start of camp

By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Conditioning can be a problem for some programs going into a season but that’s not the case for Southern this fall, as head coach Jason Rollins has been pleased with how his guys have come into camp in good shape.

Senior wide receiver Jamar Washington is back to full health after missing the spring because of a foot injury. Coaches plan to use his speed for a lot more than offense.

The offensive line has led the way for the SWAC’s top rushing attack the last couple of years. Four of the five starters were named to the preseason All-SWAC first team list but not much attention was given to it.

The Jaguars get to escape the heat Monday, August 9. They will return to practice Tuesday morning before breaking out the pads later in the week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Baker Police investigating shooting Saturday morning
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
Multiple people shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row; juvenile in custody
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff’s deputy overdoses after being exposed to fentanyl during arrest
FILE - Markie Post attends the LA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 2 at ArcLight...
Markie Post, TV veteran actor of ‘Night Court,’ dies at 70

Latest News

LSU safety Jay Ward (5)
Jay Ward looks to help improve LSU’s safety play
Southeastern quarterback Cole Kelly (15)
Southeastern picked to win Southland Conference
Nicholls St. Colonels
Nicholls St. picked to finish second in Southland
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football...
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91