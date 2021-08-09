Ask the Expert
Several parishes head back to school Monday, school leaders outline what the day will look like

(WFIE)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday, August 9 will be a big day for this year as schools start to head back for the fall.

Several school districts are getting geared up to start another school year are: West Baton Rouge, Zachary, Pointe Coupee, the City of Baker, and both East and West Feliciana Parishes and they are getting ready as school buses are ready to roll.

When you are packing your child’s backpack or lunch kit, don’t forget to make sure they have a face mask on the way out the door.

Caneview K-8 School Principal Laree Taylor is outlining what parents, kids and faculty can expect.

