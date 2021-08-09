Ask the Expert
Saints kicker Wil Lutz could miss up to 8 weeks after surgery

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 9, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints may have another issue on their hands as they may be without kicker Wil Lutz next season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Lutz left Saturday’s practice early and he will visit Dr. William Meyers in the coming days to be evaluated for a potential core muscle surgery.

Rapoport says that players that typically receive that surgery miss 8 weeks or more.

