Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 6 forms in central Atlantic

Forecast track for Tropical Cyclone No. 6 from the National Hurricane Center.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Invest 94-L has been upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 6.

This is a fairly new designation from the National Hurricane Center to allow for advisories, watches and warnings, and forecasts to be issued for tropical disturbances that are just on the verge of becoming tropical depressions or tropical storms.

P.T.C No. 6 is currently located in the Central Atlantic near the Lesser Antilles. The disturbance was centered near latitude 14.2 North, longitude 59.2 West at 4 p.m. Maximum sustained winds were 35 mph and it was moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

Advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 6.
P.T.C No. 6 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Fred as it moves towards Puerto Rico late Tuesday night. P.T.C No. 6 is then forecast to skirt along the coasts of Hispaniola and Cuba as it moves closer to the Gulf of Mexico. Land interaction will play a big part in forecast intensity in the coming days.

Current long-range forecast models suggest P.T.C. No. 6 could make its way into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, but a trough moving across the United States at the time it arrives in the Gulf should help deflect P.T.C No. 6 away from Louisiana.

P.T.C No. 6 poses no immediate threat for Louisiana. We still have plenty of time to watch as the forecast continues to take shape.

