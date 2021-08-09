Planned NWS radar move great news for Baton Rouge, much of our area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) announced this weekend that it will be moving its radar from Slidell to Hammond by early 2023. The move will coincide with the relocation of their office from Slidell to Lacombe and is big news for much of the WAFB viewing area.

Ben Schott, the Meteorologist in Charge of the NWS New Orleans/Baton Rouge office in Slidell, says the move is a huge step forward.

“These [changes] are going to be amazing leap forward in our ability to provide the protection of life and property that we’re directed to by our mission.”

The move, which roughly cuts in half the distance between the radar and the city of Baton Rouge, will give our region a dramatic improvement in radar coverage according to Schott.

Graphic showing the changes in radar beam elevation for New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Gulfport, MS once the move is completed in 2023. All areas are expected to receive similar or better coverage once the move is finished. Credit NWS New Orleans/Baton Rouge. (WAFB)

“We’ll be able to see things, again, in these storms that we’ve never seen before. It will provide much greater service to the Baton Rouge area. We’ll be able to get out tornado warnings more accurately. And we’ll be able to get lots of lead time that we weren’t able to see before because we were looking up so much further in the storm.”

It is important to note that while the move will be a significant improvement in radar coverage for much of south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, it will not negatively impact other areas. Everyone in the NWS New Orleans/Baton Rouge service area is expected to have similar or better coverage once the radar is relocated.

In order to understand why this is such a big deal, you’ve got to understand the dynamics of the radar beam. A curved earth and the fact that the radar beam is transmitted at a slight tilt mean that the farther you get from the radar, the higher the beam. As it stands right now, the radar beam typically gets no lower than about a mile above the Capital City. Once the move is complete, the beam will be as low as 300-600 feet above ground; or to put that in better perspective, closer to the top of the 450-foot State Capitol building.

At its current location in Slidell, the radar typically scans no lower than 4,000-6,000 feet above ground in the Baton Rouge area. Once the radar is moved to Hammond and a lower tilt is implemented, the lowest scans are expected to drop dramatically into the 300-600 foot range. (WAFB)

Being able to see the lower part of storms is key when it comes to tornado detection or finding areas of strong winds in severe storms.

It’s not just the closer proximity that will help the Baton Rouge area. The radar will also be allowed to operate at a lower tilt, 0.3 degrees above horizontal, instead of the 0.5 degree lowest tilt currently in place. Schott explains the importance of that change.

“So the fact now that we’ll be able to drop that to 0.3 degrees, which seems fairly insignificant, creates a massive change of having the radar beam 10 times lower there for the Baton Rouge area, specifically.”

The one downside is that the radar will be unavailable for about 3 months, from December 2022 through February 2023, while the move is made. During that time, surrounding radars in Lake Charles, Fort Polk, Jackson, Mississippi, and Mobile, Alabama will fill the gap. But the downtime is a small price to pay for such a big improvement in coverage.

