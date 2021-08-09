Ask the Expert
Nicholls St. picked to finish second in Southland

Nicholls St. Colonels
Nicholls St. Colonels(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - The Nicholls State Colonels are picked to finish second in the Southland Conference because they welcome back nearly every starter from last season’s team.

In Tim Rebowe’s seven years at the helm, the Colonels have gone from being Southland bottom-feeder to top dogs, as they go after their fifth consecutive winning season.

