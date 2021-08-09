Ask the Expert
Jazz Fest cancellation could set tone for other events to follow

Jazz Fest has been canceled for 2021 but organizers hope to hold the event in the spring of 2022.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - About a month ago, things were beginning to look up but now, events like the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival are once again being postponed over COVID concerns.

Event organizers say they’re moving the event to next spring because of the “ongoing public health emergency.” The sudden announcement is hitting lots of people by surprise.

“Jazz Fest being canceled is a giant wake-up call,” said Jazz Fest organizer Kelly Schultz. “We’ve got to get more people vaccinated, so this is disappointing. It is a setback.”

“I’m surprised that occurred so quickly,” said Visit Baton Rouge CEO Paul Arrigo.

Arrigo said he was worried after he heard the Jambalaya Festival canceled its event this past week for the same reason. A decline in attendance was somewhat expected but to completely cancel was the last resort.

“Jazz Fest concerns me in that it’s such an event of magnitude and that it’s so relatively down the line. I would hope that the other events along the way between now and then, particularly those in Baton Rouge, I hope they go on,” explained Arrigo.

He also said that for now, events in Baton Rouge, such as “Live After Five,” are still scheduled to happen as planned.

“Live After Five” will start later in August and go on through the fall season,” added Arrigo.

Although he remains optimistic about events in the Capital City, he won’t be surprised if more follow Jazz Fest’s lead throughout the upcoming week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

