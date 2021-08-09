Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Employees put up sign saying they all quit at Family Dollar in Nebraska

Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar employees quit(KOLN)
By Jared Austin and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Family Dollar store has a sign on its door saying everyone has quit.

This is now the second business in town to have a situation such as this one, KOLN reported.

Back in July, nine employees quit a Burger King in Lincoln. They notified customers by rearranging the letters on the sign to say, “We all quit, sorry for the inconvenience.”

Former employees at the Family Dollar said the last of them quit Sunday, but the business could reopen soon.

The store said it’s temporarily closed and will be back open on Monday. Early Sunday, employees put up a sign saying they all quit and they were sorry for the inconvenience.

The last two employees decided to quit on Sunday, and they were the ones to put up the orange sign. Former employees said the store manager quit four or five days ago.

Former employee Breanna Faeller said the pay is low and they are working extra-long shifts. The store used to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and now the hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to a staffing shortage.

Faeller said as soon as new employees would come in, they would leave almost immediately

“We got employees hired, they went through the onboarding process, they’d work for us for 2 days and they’d quit. They’d be done so it was just a never-ending cycle of training people and them quitting and we wouldn’t have anybody anymore,” Faeller said.

She also said if the store decides not to raise wages, they should at least treat the employees better.

Faeller said if they don’t, this will continue to happen.

At this time KOLN has not received any word from Family Dollar on what they plan to do to keep their doors open.

Copyright 2021 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
Multiple people shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row; juvenile in custody
FILE - Markie Post attends the LA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 2 at ArcLight...
Markie Post, TV veteran actor of ‘Night Court,’ dies at 70
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 8
Tracking three waves in the Tropics
FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
Jazz Fest canceled for fall; dates announced for spring 2022

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Jury selection set to begin in R. Kelly sex trafficking case
Several parishes head back to school Monday, school leaders outline what the day will look like
Future radar for Monday, August 9.
Typical August heat, afternoon storms expected this week
FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer...
Italian postal workers intercept suspicious letter to pope