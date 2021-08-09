Ask the Expert
Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident

Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in 2000. He also created TV shows for channels like Comedy Central and Disney Channel.(Source: Image Entertainment via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) - Comedian Trevor Moore, co-founder of the sketch comedy group “The Whitest Kids U’ Know” has been killed in an accident at age 41.

Moore’s manager confirmed his Friday night death in a statement. She did not release specific details of the “tragic accident” that took his life.

The comic, actor and producer co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in 2000. The group featured in five seasons of a TV show of the same name, which aired first on Fuse then IFC.

“He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable,” wrote the group’s co-founders, Zach Cregger and Sam Brown, in a statement. “Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”

Moore also created and hosted “The Trevor Moore Show” on Comedy Central and co-created Disney Channel’s “Just Roll With It” and “Walk the Prank.”

He leaves behind his wife, TV executive Aimee Carlson, and their son.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

