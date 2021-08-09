Coach O looking for ‘lead dogs’ at the running back spot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With fall camp kicking off in Baton Rouge this past weekend, LSU can put their full focus on 2021 and leave the 2020 season in the rear-view mirror.

“We know we have to be a lot better than we were last year. That was not the LSU standard of performance, so there’s a chip on my shoulder, there’s a chip on their shoulders, a lot of guys came back for that reason -- that we knew that we could play better. We feel we have a very good football team, but we feel we have to improve ourselves. That’s just the way it is at LSU. There’s an LSU standard of performance. We know standards are high and we invite that,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

It’s projected Myles Brennan’s injury will keep him out up to three months. It’s now Max Johnson’s job, and a QB’s best friend is a strong run game. Coach O is hopeful Ty Davis-Price and John Emery, Jr can finally live up to the hype.

“I do believe it’s time for Tyrion and John to do it. I want to see that. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to see Armani or Josh or Corey, I want to give them a chance, but those guys have to be the lead dogs for us to get where we need to go. Now, if another guy beats them out then they beat them out, but it’s time for those guys to shine. They’re very capable of doing that. They’re in great shape. Kevin has got them in the right mindset and I’m going to be interested to see how they play this year,” said Orgeron.

LSU has only one other quarterback on scholarship, true freshman Garrett Nussmeier.

