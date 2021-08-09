Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Bengals fans ranked No. 1 for biggest drinkers during games, survey finds

Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns and...
Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals fans can throw ‘em back better than any other fanbase in the NFL, according to a recent survey.

Out of all 32 teams, Bengals fans consume more alcoholic beverages during the game than everyone else, a survey from SportsHandle found.

Bengals fans average 5.2 drinks per game and spend just over $43 on alcohol at Paul Brown Stadium.

SportsHandle surveyed 2,013 NFL fans from June 21-30, 2021.
SportsHandle surveyed 2,013 NFL fans from June 21-30, 2021.(SportsHandle)

AFC North rivals Baltimore Ravens rank No. 2, Cleveland Browns No. 8 and the Pittsburgh Steelers No. 23.

Los Angeles Chargers fans spend the most money on drinks during games at an average of $60.93, according to the survey.

SportsHandle surveyed 2,013 NFL fans to get the results of their survey.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row; juvenile in custody
FILE - Markie Post attends the LA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 2 at ArcLight...
Markie Post, TV veteran actor of ‘Night Court,’ dies at 70
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 8
Tracking three waves in the Tropics
FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
Jazz Fest canceled for fall; dates announced for spring 2022

Latest News

LSU’s live tiger mascot Mike VII, aka “Mike The Tiger,” is now vaccinated against COVID-19.
LSU mascot Mike The Tiger receives COVID-19 vaccination
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Amid excessive force investigation, LA police union pushes NBA and Gayle Benson to discipline Pelicans’ Hayes
LSU's Mike VII
LSU mascot Mike The Tiger now vaccinated against COVID-19
Wil Lutz could miss several weeks after leaving practice early one week before the preseason...
Saints kicker Wil Lutz could miss up to 8 weeks after surgery