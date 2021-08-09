Bengals fans ranked No. 1 for biggest drinkers during games, survey finds
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals fans can throw ‘em back better than any other fanbase in the NFL, according to a recent survey.
Out of all 32 teams, Bengals fans consume more alcoholic beverages during the game than everyone else, a survey from SportsHandle found.
Bengals fans average 5.2 drinks per game and spend just over $43 on alcohol at Paul Brown Stadium.
AFC North rivals Baltimore Ravens rank No. 2, Cleveland Browns No. 8 and the Pittsburgh Steelers No. 23.
Los Angeles Chargers fans spend the most money on drinks during games at an average of $60.93, according to the survey.
SportsHandle surveyed 2,013 NFL fans to get the results of their survey.
