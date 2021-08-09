Ask the Expert
4 Livingston Parish men arrested in child exploitation sting

From left to right: Nathaniel Thomas of Denham Springs, Maverick Arnold of Denham Springs,...
From left to right: Nathaniel Thomas of Denham Springs, Maverick Arnold of Denham Springs, Caissy Brumfield of Walker, and Richard Foster Jr. of Walker(Office of Louisiana Attorney General)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four men from Livingston Parish have been arrested on charges of child exploitation during a sting operation conducted by local, state, and federal law enforcement, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday, Aug. 9.

Attorney General Landry said a total of seven men were arrested during a three-day undercover operation to identify and apprehend individuals soliciting minors for sex.

Nathaniel Thomas of Denham Springs
Nathaniel Thomas of Denham Springs(Office of Louisiana Attorney General)

Nathanial Thomas, 23 of Denham Springs, was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

Maverick Arnold of Denham Springs
Maverick Arnold of Denham Springs(Office of Louisiana Attorney General)

Maverick Arnold, 27 of Denham Springs, was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor. The arresting agency for this investigation was the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Caissy Brumfield of Walker
Caissy Brumfield of Walker(Office of Louisiana Attorney General)

Caissy Brumfield, 50 of Walker, was arrested and charged with Attempted First-Degree Rape. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

Richard Foster Jr. of Walker
Richard Foster Jr. of Walker(Office of Louisiana Attorney General)

Richard Foster Jr., 36 of Walker, was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

Prayug Koirala
Prayug Koirala(Office of Louisiana Attorney General)

Prayug Koirala, 25 of Thibodeaux, was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

Philip Evans
Philip Evans(Office of Louisiana Attorney General)

Philip Evans, 49 of Marrero, was arrested and charged with Distribution of Child Pornography. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Joseph Key
Joseph Key(Office of Louisiana Attorney General)

Joseph Key, 36 of Mandeville, was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

“Crimes against children are some of the most heinous imaginable; and as your Attorney General, I remain committed to doing all I legally can to bring child predators to justice,” said Attorney General Landry. “Operation Home School is a somber reminder of the dangers on the Internet and the importance of knowing whom your children are interacting with online.”

The law enforcement operation named “Operation Home School” was a join effort with between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, East Baton Rouge Parish Sherriff’s Office, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Louisiana.

“The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the partnerships we have with our local, state and federal counterparts in working to remove dangerous child predators from our communities,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux. “I am committed to the continued dedication of personnel and resources to initiatives that ensure the safety of our children.”

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office has a website where parents can get tips on how to keep their children and families safe online. You can visit the website by clicking here.

