19th JDC updates COVID policies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the latest surge of COVID-19 cases across the state the 19th Judicial District Court has updated their policies.

Starting on Monday, August 9, masks will be required covering the mouth and nose must be worn by everyone in the common areas of the courthouse, including but not limited to the lobby, the jury assembly room, elevators, hallways and restrooms.

From Monday, August 9 until Monday, September 6 criminal jury trials will be conducted only in the complex ligation courtroom on the 11th floor or by use of overflow courtrooms to supplement space of any regular section courtroom.

Civil trials will be conducted at the direction of the trial judge. All safety measures initially implemented will continue. Criminal matters, expect for motions and trials involving defendants house at EBR Parish prison will be by videoconference.

For civil matters judges will handle matters remotely, request for in person or video conference proceedings shall be granted in the discretion of the presiding judge.

Please go to 19thjdc.org and see Court Zoom Conferences for links to all scheduled proceedings.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.